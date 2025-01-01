Menu
Kinoafisha Films Deck the Y'Alls

Deck the Y'Alls

Deck the Y'Alls 18+
Synopsis

A talented NYC baker's romance with a younger Southern man faces complications when she meets his mother - a renowned chef and protective matriarch - during Christmas in Charleston.
Country USA
Production Freckle Films, Orit Entertainment, SandBox Studios
Also known as
Deck the Y'Alls
Cast
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
