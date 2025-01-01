Menu
Cast & Crew
Deck the Y'Alls
Deck the Y'Alls

18+
Deck the Y'Alls
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
A talented NYC baker's romance with a younger Southern man faces complications when she meets his mother - a renowned chef and protective matriarch - during Christmas in Charleston.
Expand
Country
USA
Production
Freckle Films, Orit Entertainment, SandBox Studios
Also known as
Deck the Y'Alls
Cast
Jessica Chastain
Octavia Spencer
Wanda Sykes
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
No reviews
