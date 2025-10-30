Menu
4.5
IMDb Rating: 4.5
Action
Horror
Detective
Synopsis
A couple returning from their engagement party must escape from a seemingly endless forested backroad causing them to lose their grip on reality... and a killer hunting them from the surrounding woods.
Expand
Drive Back
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
Production
Tremendum Pictures, Rotting Press
Also known as
Drive Back, Sõida tagasi, Извне. Петля времени
Director
Cody Ashford
Cast
Crystal Foster
Zack Gold
Nathan Healy
Tammy Kaitz
Whit Kunschik
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
28 October
from 620 ₽
All cinemas
Film Trailers
Drive Back
Trailer in russian
Stills
«Drive Back» now playing
