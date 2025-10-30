Menu
Kinoafisha Films Drive Back

Synopsis

A couple returning from their engagement party must escape from a seemingly endless forested backroad causing them to lose their grip on reality... and a killer hunting them from the surrounding woods.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Production Tremendum Pictures, Rotting Press
Also known as
Drive Back, Sõida tagasi, Извне. Петля времени
Director
Cody Ashford
Cast
Crystal Foster
Zack Gold
Nathan Healy
Tammy Kaitz
Whit Kunschik
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00 from 620 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00 from 620 ₽
