Poster of The Lost Dream Team
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Lost Dream Team

The Lost Dream Team

Izgubljeni Dream Team
Synopsis

On the 1991 European Basketball Championship an incredible event occured. A team of some of the greatest Balkan basketball stars accepted gold and watched the flag of their country be lifted up. The flag of a country that no longer existed.
Country Croatia / Slovenia / Italy / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 July 2025
Release date
17 July 2025 Croatia 12
18 September 2025 Montenegro o.A.
18 September 2025 Serbia o.A.
Budget €0
Production Articolture, Hrvatska Radiotelevizija (HRT), Sekvenca
Also known as
Izgubljeni Dream Team, Izgubljeni Dream Team - Zlatom u rat(ove), The Lost Dream Team
Director
Jure Pavlovic
Cast
Toni Kukoc
Vlade Divac
Dino Radja
Jurij Zdovc
Dusan Ivkovic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
