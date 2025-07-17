On the 1991 European Basketball Championship an incredible event occured. A team of some of the greatest Balkan basketball stars accepted gold and watched the flag of their country be lifted up. The flag of a country that no longer existed.
CountryCroatia / Slovenia / Italy / Serbia
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere17 July 2025
Release date
17 July 2025
Croatia
12
18 September 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
18 September 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Budget€0
ProductionArticolture, Hrvatska Radiotelevizija (HRT), Sekvenca
Also known as
Izgubljeni Dream Team, Izgubljeni Dream Team - Zlatom u rat(ove), The Lost Dream Team