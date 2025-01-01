Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films What Happens at Night

What Happens at Night

What Happens at Night 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An American couple travels to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby, who they hope will resurrect their failing marriage. Their difficult journey leaves the wife desperately weak, and her husband worries that her apparent illness will prevent the orphanage from releasing their child. The couple check into the cavernous and eerily deserted Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel, where they are both helped and hampered by the people they encounter: an ancient, flamboyant chanteuse; a debauched businessman; an enigmatic faith healer; and a stoical bartender who dispenses an addictive, lichen-flavoured schnapps. Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the longer the couple endure the punishing cold, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves, and even life itself.
Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production Apple Original Films, StudioCanal
Also known as
What Happens at Night, Что случается ночью
Cast
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more