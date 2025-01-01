Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Tape
Tape
Tape
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
When three former classmates reunite after 15 years, a buried secret resurfaces forcing them to confront the past, each other, and the silence around accountability.
Expand
Country
Hong Kong / Japan
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Agog Film Productions Ltd, Phoenix Waters Productions
Also known as
Tape, 錄影歹
Cast
Adam Pak
Kenny Kwan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree