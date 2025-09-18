Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Secret: A Hidden Score
Secret: A Hidden Score
Ienai Himitsu
18+
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Synopsis
Minato studies piano at a music academy. One day, he falls head over heels in love with fellow student Yukino, who harbors a tragic secret that will put their romance to the test.
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
18 September 2025
World premiere
18 September 2025
Worldwide Gross
$1,212,525
Also known as
Ienai Himitsu, Secret: A Hidden Score, Bí Mật: Bản Nhạc Ẩn Giấu, 不能說的秘密, 言えない秘密
Director
Hayato Kawai
Cast
Kotone Furukawa
Taiga Kyomoto
Mayu Yokota
Ryota Miura
Ryōtarō Sakaguchi
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
