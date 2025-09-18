Menu
Kinoafisha Films Secret: A Hidden Score

Secret: A Hidden Score

Ienai Himitsu 18+
Synopsis

Minato studies piano at a music academy. One day, he falls head over heels in love with fellow student Yukino, who harbors a tragic secret that will put their romance to the test.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 18 September 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Worldwide Gross $1,212,525
Also known as
Ienai Himitsu, Secret: A Hidden Score, Bí Mật: Bản Nhạc Ẩn Giấu, 不能說的秘密, 言えない秘密
Director
Hayato Kawai
Cast
Kotone Furukawa
Kotone Furukawa
Taiga Kyomoto
Mayu Yokota
Ryota Miura
Ryōtarō Sakaguchi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
