Poster of The Incredible Shrinking Man
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Incredible Shrinking Man

The Incredible Shrinking Man

L'homme qui rétrécit
Synopsis

Paul, is an ordinary man who divides his life between his shipbuilding company, his wife Elise and their daughter Mia. During a sea trip, Paul finds himself confronted with a strange, unexplained meteorological phenomenon. From then on, Paul shrinks inexorably, without science being able to explain why or be of any help to him. When, by accident, he finds himself a prisoner in his own cellar, and while he is only a few centimeters tall, he will have to fight to survive in this banal environment that has become perilous. During this experience, Paul will find himself confronted with himself, with his humanity, and will try to answer the great questions of existence.
The Incredible Shrinking Man - trailer
The Incredible Shrinking Man  trailer
Country France / Belgium / USA
Production year 2025
Production Pitchipoï Productions, TF1 Films Production, Umedia
Also known as
L'homme qui rétrécit, Дорогая, я уменьшаюсь
Director
Yan Kunen
Cast
Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
Marie-Josée Croze
Marie-Josée Croze
Salim Talbi
Stéphanie Van Vyve
Serge Swysen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
The Incredible Shrinking Man - trailer
The Incredible Shrinking Man Trailer
