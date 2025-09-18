Menu
Poster of Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025 Kazakhstan 14+
Director
Maksat Ospanov
Cast
Eldos Shәykenov
Ermek Shynbolatov
Roza Mukataeva
0.0
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
ain2050 20 September 2025, 20:06
Осы фильм Қырғызстандық па әлде біздікі ме?\
Қырғызстан деп жазылып тұр
