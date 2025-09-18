Menu
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
35
Not going
3
Drama
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025
Kazakhstan
14+
Director
Maksat Ospanov
Cast
Eldos Shәykenov
Ermek Shynbolatov
Roza Mukataeva
Film rating
0.0
Rate
2
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
ain2050
20 September 2025, 20:06
Осы фильм Қырғызстандық па әлде біздікі ме?\
Қырғызстан деп жазылып тұр
Reviews
