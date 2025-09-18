Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Аш пен тоқ
1 poster
Going 2
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Аш пен тоқ

Аш пен тоқ

Аш пен тоқ
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 2
Not going 0
Аш пен тоқ - trailer with russian subtitles
Аш пен тоқ  trailer with russian subtitles
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
25 September 2025 Uzbekistan 16+
Director
Rauan Mahatov
Cast
Әbіlmansұr Serіkov
Merey Adjibekov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Аш пен тоқ - trailer with russian subtitles
Аш пен тоқ Trailer with russian subtitles
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more