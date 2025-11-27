Menu
Appu
1 poster
Appu

Appu

Appu
Synopsis

Elephant calf Appu undertakes perilous journey across ocean and treacherous forest to save father from poachers' grip, aided by loyal dog Tiger and runaway child Neena, uncovering his extraordinary abilities.
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Russia
Production Appu Series
Also known as
Appu

Cartoon rating

8.2
10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
