About
Appu
Appu
Appu
Action
Adventure
Animation
Synopsis
Elephant calf Appu undertakes perilous journey across ocean and treacherous forest to save father from poachers' grip, aided by loyal dog Tiger and runaway child Neena, uncovering his extraordinary abilities.
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025
Russia
Production
Appu Series
Also known as
Appu
Cartoon rating
8.2
8.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
