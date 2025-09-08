Lupin the IIIrd the Movie: Bloodline of Immortality
Rupan Sansei za Mûbî Fujimi no Ketsuzoku
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
8 September 2025
Release date
|3 October 2025
|Croatia
|
|
|8 September 2025
|Lithuania
|
|N13
|10 October 2025
|Poland
|
|
|3 October 2025
|Serbia
|
|o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$902,656
Production
Chûôkôron Shinsha, Futabasha, TMS Entertainment
Also known as
Rupan Sansei za Mûbî Fujimi no Ketsuzoku, LUPIN THE IIIRD THE MOVIE 不死身の血族, Lupin the IIIrd the Movie: Bloodline of Immortality, Lupin the IIIrd the Movie: la lignée immortelle, 魯邦三世 不死身的血族