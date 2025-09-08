Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Lupin the IIIrd the Movie: Bloodline of Immortality
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Lupin the IIIrd the Movie: Bloodline of Immortality

Lupin the IIIrd the Movie: Bloodline of Immortality

Rupan Sansei za Mûbî Fujimi no Ketsuzoku
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

The story follows Lupin and his team as they seek a treasure on a mysterious unmarked island.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 September 2025
Release date
3 October 2025 Croatia
8 September 2025 Lithuania N13
10 October 2025 Poland
3 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $902,656
Production Chûôkôron Shinsha, Futabasha, TMS Entertainment
Also known as
Rupan Sansei za Mûbî Fujimi no Ketsuzoku, LUPIN THE IIIRD THE MOVIE 不死身の血族, Lupin the IIIrd the Movie: Bloodline of Immortality, Lupin the IIIrd the Movie: la lignée immortelle, 魯邦三世 不死身的血族
Director
Takeshi Koyke
Cast
Kan'ichi Kurita
Takaya Hashi
Akio Hirose
Mizukawa Katamari
Ainosuke Kataoka
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more