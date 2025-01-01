Menu
Bullet Boy

Bullet Boy 18+
Synopsis

Ricky is just out of a young offenders institute, heading home to Hackney and determined to go straight. Instead, he heads straight for trouble when he becomes involved in a street confrontation, siding with his best friend Wisdom against a local rude boy. The trouble escalates into a series of tit-for-tat incidents that threaten to spiral out of control. Ricky's 12-year-old brother Curtis, hero-worships Ricky, though he appears smart enough to know he doesn't want to follow his example. Yet, despite the stern warnings from his mother and support from her friends in the community, might Ricky's bad boy allure be too attractive for Curtis to resist?
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2004
Budget 1,000,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $572,990
Production BBC Film, UK Film Council, Shine
Also known as
Bullet Boy, Bullet boy - lohduttomat luodit, Bullet Boy - Sem Perdão, Epikindyno proastio, The Boys, Крутой парень
Director
Saul Dibb
Cast
Ashley Walters
Ashley Walters
Luke Fraser
Leon Black
Clare Perkins
Sharea Samuels
6.5
6.5 IMDb
