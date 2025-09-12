Lili – the queen of the school – wakes up from a coma with no memories, and her two exes, the cocky football player Ivan and the top star Emrah, launch into the funniest and most scandalous battle for her heart. The magical interference of Natalia Kobylkina – the angel of love – turns every date into a catastrophically romantic chaos. Between intrigues and bizarre mishaps, Lili tries to figure out who she is… and who she loves. The provocative manipulator Beba, ex-girlfriend of both Ivan and Emrah, weaves her own schemes, while the ruthless manager with a thick criminal file – Pameca – will stop at nothing to flip the game. Lili’s best friend Yoni and the eternal prankster George shine with their own sparkling romance. Are you ready for a comedy packed with hit songs, scandalous humor, and endless drama? Are you ready for “The Scandalous”?
|12 September 2025
|Bulgaria