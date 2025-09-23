Newly divorced, Elise is renovating an inn that she inherited from her grandparents. When Luke, CFO of a major hotel chain, arrives in town, she does her best to scare him off… but Luke just might be the best person to help her restore the Inn at Apple Hill to its former glory.
CountryCanada / USA
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere23 September 2025
World premiere23 September 2025
ProductionCartel Pictures, Crown Media Productions, Hallmark Media
Also known as
Autumn at Apple Hill, Ein Herbstfest zum Verlieben, Jesen u Apple Hillu, Jesen u Epl Hilu