Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Autumn at Apple Hill
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Autumn at Apple Hill

Autumn at Apple Hill

Autumn at Apple Hill 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Newly divorced, Elise is renovating an inn that she inherited from her grandparents. When Luke, CFO of a major hotel chain, arrives in town, she does her best to scare him off… but Luke just might be the best person to help her restore the Inn at Apple Hill to its former glory.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 September 2025
World premiere 23 September 2025
Production Cartel Pictures, Crown Media Productions, Hallmark Media
Also known as
Autumn at Apple Hill, Ein Herbstfest zum Verlieben, Jesen u Apple Hillu, Jesen u Epl Hilu
Director
Sean Geraughty
Cast
Erin Cahill
Paula Bodro
Sarah Luby
Adam Hurtig
Adam Hurtig
Meghan Heffern
Meghan Heffern
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more