Poster of The Compatriots
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Compatriots

The Compatriots

The Compatriots 18+
Synopsis

Javi is undocumented and on the verge of being deported, when he bumps into his estranged best friend Hunter, a boisterous bachelor yearning for connection. Together, they fight to keep Javi in the only country he’s ever known.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 September 2025
World premiere 16 September 2025
Production Rich Valley Productions
Also known as
The Compatriots
Director
Spencer Cohen
Cast
Rafael Silva
Denis Shepherd
Dakota Lustick
Jaison Hunter
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.5
Rate 14 votes
9.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
