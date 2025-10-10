Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Trailers
John Candy: I Like Me
John Candy: I Like Me
Biography
Comedy
Documentary
Synopsis
Those who knew John Candy best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
10 October 2025
World premiere
10 October 2025
Production
Amazon MGM Studios, Company Name, Maximum Effort
Also known as
Director
Colin Hanks
Cast
Tom Hanks
John Candy
Bill Murray
Steve Martin
Conan O'Brien
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
8.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
John Candy: I Like Me
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
