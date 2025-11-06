Menu
Films
Veter
Veter
Veter
Drama
Veter
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Russia
Production
Alyuzhn Media, Pigmalion Prodakshn
Also known as
Veter, Wind, Ветер
Director
Sergey Chliyants
Cast
Serafima Goshchanskaya
Daniil Feofanov
Oleg Vasilkov
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Ilya Isayev
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
All trailers
Veter
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
