Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde
Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde

Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde 18+
Tickets from 1100 ₽
Country Germany
Runtime 4 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2018
Director
Dmitriy Chernyakov
Cast
Anya Kampe
Stephen Milling
Ekaterina Gubanova
Stefan Ryugamer
Daniel Barenboim
Karo 7 Atrium
19:30 from 1100 ₽
How do I book tickets for Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 7 Atrium
Chkalovskaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 1100 ₽
