Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 1100 ₽
Kinoafisha
Films
Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde
Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde
Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde
18+
Opera
Tickets from 1100 ₽
Country
Germany
Runtime
4 hours 27 minutes
Production year
2018
Director
Dmitriy Chernyakov
Cast
Anya Kampe
Stephen Milling
Ekaterina Gubanova
Stefan Ryugamer
Daniel Barenboim
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 7 Atrium
19:30
from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
24 October
from 1100 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
«Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde» now playing
Fri
24
Format
All
SUB
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo 7 Atrium
Chkalovskaya
2D, SUB
19:30
from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree