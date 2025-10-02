Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Volya tvoya
Poster of Volya tvoya
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 470 ₽
Going 1
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films Volya tvoya

Volya tvoya

Volya tvoya
Tickets from 470 ₽
Going 1
Not going 1
Volya tvoya - trailer
Volya tvoya  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Russia Синемапарк
Director
Ekaterina Arkalova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
18:00 from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
18:30 from 700 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Volya tvoya - trailer
Volya tvoya Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Volya tvoya» now playing

Thu 2 Fri 3 Sat 4 Sun 5 Mon 6 Tue 7 Wed 8 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Volya tvoya? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
18:00 from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
18:30 from 700 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
21:10 from 650 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more