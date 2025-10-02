Menu
Documentary
Volya tvoya
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025
Russia
Синемапарк
Director
Ekaterina Arkalova
Film rating
0.0
4
votes
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
18:00
from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
18:30
from 700 ₽
2 October
from 470 ₽
3 October
from 470 ₽
4 October
from 470 ₽
5 October
from 470 ₽
6 October
from 420 ₽
7 October
from 420 ₽
8 October
from 420 ₽
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Volya tvoya
Trailer
0
0
Stills
«Volya tvoya» now playing
Thu
2
Fri
3
Sat
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
