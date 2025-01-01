Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 7 km da Gerusalemme
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 7 km da Gerusalemme

7 km da Gerusalemme

7 km da Gerusalemme 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
7 km da Gerusalemme - trailer in russian
7 km da Gerusalemme  trailer in russian
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2007
Worldwide Gross $113,486
Production Artika Film Production
Also known as
7 km da Gerusalemme, 7 километров от Иерусалима
Director
Claudio Malaponti
Cast
Saad Al Ghefari
Alessandra Barzaghi
Isa Barzizza
Eleonora Brigliadori
Rosalinda Celentano
Rosalinda Celentano
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
7 km da Gerusalemme - trailer in russian
7 km da Gerusalemme Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more