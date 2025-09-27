Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of False confessions
1 poster Tickets from 770 ₽
Kinoafisha Films False confessions

False confessions

False confessions 18+
Tickets from 770 ₽
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2020
Director
Evgeniy Pisarev
Cast
Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova
Boris Djacenko
Anna Begunova
Anna Begunova
Vera Alentova
Vera Alentova
Andrey Zavodyuk
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 7 Atrium
15:00 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills

«False confessions» now playing

Sat 27 Wed 1 Sat 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for False confessions? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 7 Atrium
Kurskaya
2D
15:00 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more