Poster of Kokuhaku Confession
Рейтинги
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Kokuhaku Confession

Kokuhaku Confession

Kokuhaku Confession 18+
Synopsis

A suspense thriller about two men, one of whom tells his darkest secret to the other, and the ensuing fight for survival between the two in a snowbound hut.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 September 2025
World premiere 4 September 2025
Also known as
Kokuhaku Confession, 告白 コンフェッション, Confession, Gobaek, Признание, 自白
Director
Nobuhiro Yamasita
Cast
Nao
Nao
Yang Ik-joon
Toma Ikuta
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Film Reviews
Stills
