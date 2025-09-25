Menu
Cast & Crew
Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping
Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping
Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping
Documentary
Synopsis
Chloe tells her unbelievable story of her kidnapping in July 2017. Each episode examines a different time in Chloe's life, from her being tricked into a fake photo shoot, to her fight to convince people it really happened.
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
25 September 2025
World premiere
25 September 2025
Also known as
Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping
Director
Miles Blayden-Ryall
Stuart Bernard
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.2
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
