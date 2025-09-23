Menu
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery
Synopsis

The documentary is inspired by the 2019 Vanity Fair article Building a Mystery: An Oral History of Lilith Fair, by writers Jessica Hopper, Sasha Geffen and Jenn Pelly. And it draws on more than 600 hours of never-before-seen archival footage, interviews and stories from fans, festival organizers and artists of Lilith Fair
Country Canada / USA / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 September 2025
World premiere 23 September 2025
Production Chicago Media Project, EPIC Magazine, Elevation Pictures
Director
Ally Pankiw
Cast
Olivia Rodrigo
Sheryl Crow
Erykah Badu
Brandi Carlile
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
Rate 13 votes
8.5 IMDb
