Stranger
Stranger
Zhat
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Orphaned by the brutal Soviet collectivization campaign of the 1930s, a young Kazakh boy takes to the mountains and lives amongst a pack of wolves.
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2015
Also known as
Zhat, Stranger, Strainul, Бродяга
Director
Ermek Tursunov
Cast
Erzhan Nurymbet
Elina Abay Kyzy
Kuandyk Kystykbaev
Mikhail Karpov
Roza Khayrullina
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
