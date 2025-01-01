Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The captain's daughter
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The captain's daughter

The captain's daughter

Doch' kapitana
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The events unfold in 1972 in the USSR. Eight-year-old schoolgirl Lyuba is resting at a pioneer camp by the sea. Every day, the heroine goes to the shore and looks at the blue surface for a long time. She is waiting for her father, a submarine captain who has disappeared, and believes that one day he will definitely return home. The other guys in her squad and the adults don't believe Lyuba, they think she's making things up and she doesn't have a father who's a submariner. Only a wise grandmother comforts and supports her granddaughter, although she knows much more than the girl herself.

The captain's daughter - trailer
The captain's daughter  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2025
Director
Larisa Sadilova
Cast
Olesya Zheleznyak
Olesya Zheleznyak
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The captain's daughter - trailer
The captain's daughter Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more