The events unfold in 1972 in the USSR. Eight-year-old schoolgirl Lyuba is resting at a pioneer camp by the sea. Every day, the heroine goes to the shore and looks at the blue surface for a long time. She is waiting for her father, a submarine captain who has disappeared, and believes that one day he will definitely return home. The other guys in her squad and the adults don't believe Lyuba, they think she's making things up and she doesn't have a father who's a submariner. Only a wise grandmother comforts and supports her granddaughter, although she knows much more than the girl herself.