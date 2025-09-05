Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Baaghi 4
Poster of Baaghi 4
Рейтинги
2.6 IMDb Rating: 2.4
Rate
2 posters
Going 3
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 3
Not going 1

Synopsis

Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in his most savage avatar yet. It is fueled by vengeance, armed, and driven by a rage that leaves no enemy breathing.
Baaghi 4 - trailer in russian
Baaghi 4  trailer in russian
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 September 2025
Release date
5 September 2025 Russia Indian Films
Worldwide Gross $710,557
Production Bouncer Production, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Also known as
Baaghi 4, Takadum, Бунтарь 4
Director
Harsha
Cast
Sonam Bajwa
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt
Harnaaz Sandhu
Kamila Ratikant
Cast and Crew

Film rating

2.6
Rate 11 votes
2.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Baaghi 4 - trailer in russian
Baaghi 4 Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more