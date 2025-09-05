Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Synopsis

A criminal investigator uncovers a web of corruption during a missing person investigation, while a figure connected to the case reflects on the communal violence which broke out ahead of India's partition.
Country India
Runtime 3 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 September 2025
Release date
5 September 2025 Russia Indian Films
5 September 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $60,054
Production Abhishek Agarwal Arts, I Am Buddha
Also known as
The Bengal Files, Бенгальское дело, द बंगाल फाइल्स
Director
Vivek Agnihotri
Cast
Eklavya Sood
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Mohan Kapoor
7.7
7.1 IMDb
User 8 September 2025, 18:43
Очень троготельный фильм - must watch
