Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
7.7
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
2 posters
Going
2
Not going
1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Bengal Files
The Bengal Files
The Bengal Files
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Drama
History
Going
2
Not going
1
Synopsis
A criminal investigator uncovers a web of corruption during a missing person investigation, while a figure connected to the case reflects on the communal violence which broke out ahead of India's partition.
Expand
The Bengal Files
trailer with russian subtitles
trailer with russian subtitles
Country
India
Runtime
3 hours 22 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
5 September 2025
Release date
5 September 2025
Russia
Indian Films
5 September 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$60,054
Production
Abhishek Agarwal Arts, I Am Buddha
Also known as
The Bengal Files, Бенгальское дело, द बंगाल फाइल्स
Director
Vivek Agnihotri
Cast
Eklavya Sood
Anupam Kher
Mithun Chakraborty
Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Mohan Kapoor
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.7
Rate
15
votes
7.1
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
User
8 September 2025, 18:43
Очень троготельный фильм - must watch
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Bengal Files
Trailer with russian subtitles
0
0
The Bengal Files
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree