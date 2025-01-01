Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Fedya Zaitsev

Fedya Zaitsev

Fedya Zaytsev 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The beginning of the new school year, the classrooms after repairs are waiting for their students. Fedya was the first to come to school and drew a little man on the wall. But he could not confess, and all the blame falls on his d...
Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1948
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Fedya Zaytsev, Fedya Zaitsev, Федя Зайцев
Director
Valentina Brumberg
Zinaida Brumberg
Cast
Valentina Sperantova
Mihail Yanshin
Mihail Yanshin
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
Lidija Georgievna Koroljova
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more