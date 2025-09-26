Menu
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Laura and Simon have been best friends since college. Over the years, they've realized their bond is more than platonic. Can they—and should they—risk everything to explore a love that has existed all along?
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
26 September 2025
World premiere
26 September 2025
Production
Media Rights Capital (MRC), Ryder Picture Company
Also known as
All of You, Contigo, todo, Todo de ti
Director
William Bridges
Cast
Imogen Poots
Brett Goldstein
Zawe Ashton
Steven Cree
Jenna Coleman
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
All of You
Trailer
