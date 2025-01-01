Sisters Adelaide and Lucinda grew up spending a lot of time with their Nana Ann, also known as “Nansie”, who would help look after them as children. However, roles were reversed when Nansie was diagnosed with dementia in 2018. For the last few years, Nansie has been saying to her granddaughters that she goes swimming in the ocean every morning. The girls know this isn’t true as Nansie never learnt to swim, but instead of correcting her, they go along with the stories her dementia has created. Eventually, they decide to see if this story in Nansie’s mind could come true.