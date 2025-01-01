Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nansie
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Nansie

Nansie

Nansie
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Sisters Adelaide and Lucinda grew up spending a lot of time with their Nana Ann, also known as “Nansie”, who would help look after them as children. However, roles were reversed when Nansie was diagnosed with dementia in 2018. For the last few years, Nansie has been saying to her granddaughters that she goes swimming in the ocean every morning. The girls know this isn’t true as Nansie never learnt to swim, but instead of correcting her, they go along with the stories her dementia has created. Eventually, they decide to see if this story in Nansie’s mind could come true.
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget 50,000 AUD
Also known as
Nansie, Бабуля
Director
Anna Trichet-Laurier
Cast
Adelaide Miller
Ann 'Nansie' Miller
Lucinda Miller
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more