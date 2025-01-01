Menu
Shapes of Normal Human Beings
Poster of Shapes of Normal Human Beings
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Shapes of Normal Human Beings

Shapes of Normal Human Beings

Shapes of Normal Human Beings
Synopsis

Three friends take an 8-day road journey to make sense of Lebanon at this moment in time. Each detour in their journey makes for a spectacular experience of co-narration and listening in the face of uncertainty.
Shapes of Normal Human Beings - trailer
Shapes of Normal Human Beings  trailer
Country Lebanon
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Production PRL Films
Also known as
Shapes of Normal Human Beings, Defnino Sawa
Director
Selim Mourad
Cast and Crew

7.6
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Shapes of Normal Human Beings - trailer
Shapes of Normal Human Beings Trailer
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
