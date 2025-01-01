Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Immortals
Poster of Immortals
Poster of Immortals
Poster of Immortals
Poster of Immortals
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha Films Immortals

Immortals

Immortals 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Milo, a strong-willed feminist, discovers the long-sought power to wander around freely in Baghdad by dressing in her brother’s clothes. Khalili, a young and ambitious filmmaker, realises that his camera can be the strongest of all weapons.
Immortals - trailer
Immortals  trailer
Country Iraq / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Filmgerberei, Rola Productions
Also known as
Immortals, Les Immortels, Αθάνατες
Director
Maja Tschumi
Cast
Mohammed Al Khalili
Melak Mahdi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Immortals - trailer
Immortals Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more