7.2
IMDb Rating: 7.2
5 posters
Immortals
Immortals
18+
Documentary
Synopsis
Milo, a strong-willed feminist, discovers the long-sought power to wander around freely in Baghdad by dressing in her brother’s clothes. Khalili, a young and ambitious filmmaker, realises that his camera can be the strongest of all weapons.
Immortals
Country
Iraq / Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Filmgerberei, Rola Productions
Also known as
Immortals, Les Immortels, Αθάνατες
Director
Maja Tschumi
Cast
Mohammed Al Khalili
Melak Mahdi
Film rating
7.2
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
