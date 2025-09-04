Menu
Blood & Myth

Blood & Myth
Synopsis

When a series of shocking, violent crimes shatters a remote native village in Northern Alaska, one man embarks on a journey to investigate a frightening paranormal connection.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 4 September 2025
World premiere 4 September 2025
Production Citizen Jones
Director
Kahlil Hudson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
