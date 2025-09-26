Menu
Ruth & Boaz
1 poster
Ruth & Boaz

Ruth & Boaz

Ruth & Boaz
Synopsis

A talented singer leaves the Atlanta music scene and starts over in small-town Tennessee, where she finds love and new purpose but can't escape the past.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 26 September 2025
World premiere 26 September 2025
Production Tyler Perry Studios
Also known as
Ruth & Boaz, R&B, 路得遇见波阿斯
Director
Alanna Brown
Cast
Tyler Lepley
Tyler Lepley
Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad
Gregory Alan Williams
Babyface
Walnette Carrington
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
0 vote
