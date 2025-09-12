Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Wrong Paris
The Wrong Paris
The Wrong Paris
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
Dawn thinks she's joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan — until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor.
The Wrong Paris
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
12 September 2025
World premiere
12 September 2025
Production
Brad Krevoy Television, Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA)
Also known as
The Wrong Paris, El otro París, 烏龍巴黎夢, A Outra Paris, A Paris Errada, Egy másik Párizs, Nie ten Paryż, Paris perdu, Не тот Париж, 乌龙巴黎梦
Director
Janeen Damian
Cast
Miranda Cosgrove
Madison Pettis
Yvonne Orji
Torrance Coombs
Christin Park
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.2
6.1
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
The Wrong Paris
Trailer
0
0
Stills
