Poster of The Wrong Paris
1 poster
The Wrong Paris

The Wrong Paris

The Wrong Paris
Synopsis

Dawn thinks she's joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan — until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor.
The Wrong Paris - trailer
The Wrong Paris  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 September 2025
World premiere 12 September 2025
Production Brad Krevoy Television, Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA)
Also known as
The Wrong Paris, El otro París, 烏龍巴黎夢, A Outra Paris, A Paris Errada, Egy másik Párizs, Nie ten Paryż, Paris perdu, Не тот Париж, 乌龙巴黎梦
Director
Janeen Damian
Cast
Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove
Madison Pettis
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji
Torrance Coombs
Christin Park
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
The Wrong Paris - trailer
The Wrong Paris Trailer
Stills
