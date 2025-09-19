The fearless, curious and adventurous girl, Liv dreams of leaving her home in the woods. When the polar bear Valemon offers her family a way out of poverty if she comes with him, she accepts. A compassionate friendship starts to form between the two, a friendship that could well turn into something deeper. For Valemon is not only a bear, but a prince who was once cursed by a witch. Fearless as she is, and with her charming animal friends by her side, Liv sets out on a journey to confront the dangerous witch and save Prince Valemon.
CountryNorway
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere19 September 2025
Release date
19 September 2025
Romania
Worldwide Gross$4,864
ProductionBeside Productions, Maipo Film, Vivi Film
Also known as
Kvitebjørn, Kvitebjørn - Østenfor sol og vestenfor måne, La légende de l'ours blanc, Legenda ursului alb, Legenda ursului polar, Prințul Urs-Polar, Sarkvidéki varázslat, The Polar Bear Prince, Valemon, la légende de l'ours blanc