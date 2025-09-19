Menu
The Polar Bear Prince
1 poster
The Polar Bear Prince

Kvitebjørn 18+
Synopsis

The fearless, curious and adventurous girl, Liv dreams of leaving her home in the woods. When the polar bear Valemon offers her family a way out of poverty if she comes with him, she accepts. A compassionate friendship starts to form between the two, a friendship that could well turn into something deeper. For Valemon is not only a bear, but a prince who was once cursed by a witch. Fearless as she is, and with her charming animal friends by her side, Liv sets out on a journey to confront the dangerous witch and save Prince Valemon.
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
19 September 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $4,864
Production Beside Productions, Maipo Film, Vivi Film
Also known as
Kvitebjørn, Kvitebjørn - Østenfor sol og vestenfor måne, La légende de l'ours blanc, Legenda ursului alb, Legenda ursului polar, Prințul Urs-Polar, Sarkvidéki varázslat, The Polar Bear Prince, Valemon, la légende de l'ours blanc
Director
Mikkel Brænne Sandemose
Mikkel Brænne Sandemose
Cast
Kristine Kujath Thorp
Kristine Kujath Thorp
Gunnar Eiriksson
Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes
Odd Nordstoga
Julia Mælumshagen Nymoen
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Cartoon reviews
