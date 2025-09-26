Menu
Mantis
Mantis
Action
Thriller
Synopsis
Mantis, an ace assassin, returns to the contract killer industry after a hiatus, encountering his trainee friend Jae-yi and a retired legendary killer Dok-go, who now runs the organization.
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
26 September 2025
World premiere
26 September 2025
Production
See At Film, Seed Films
Also known as
Samagwi, Mantis, 杀手螳螂
Director
Lee Tae-seong
Cast
Park Gyoo-yeong
Si-wan Im
Jo Woo-jin
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
