Two families in Awat County, southern Xinjiang, China, the Uyghur family of Aierken and the Han family of Guan Xiaoyan, make a living by growing cotton. During the busy cotton picking season, they encountered various unexpected situations such as difficulty in finding harvesting hands, injuries, and continuous rain. But with the concerted efforts of their respective family members, the year's hard work of the two families finally paid off satisfactorily. This film uses the shooting and narrative style of real movies, with the connection of local folk songs and music, as well as the exotic audio-visual language, to show the real life texture and simple family values of Xinjiang cotton farmers in an idyllic way.