Kinoafisha Films The Silence

The Silence

Sokout 18+
Synopsis

Khorshid, a blind child growing up in Tajikistan, is constantly distracted by music and sounds. This frequently causes him to be late to his job as an instrument tuner even though he runs the risk of being fired at a time when his family is in danger of being evicted from their house.
Country Iran (Islamic Republic of) / France / Tajikistan
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1998
Production Makhmalbaf Productions, MK2 Productions
Also known as
Sokout, The Silence, El silencio, A csend világa, Cisza, De stilte, Die Stille, Hiljaisuus, Il silenzio, Le silence, Lyssnaren, O Silêncio, Silence, Stillheten, Sükut, Η σιωπή, Тишина, サイレンス（2000）
Director
Mohsen Makhmalbaf
Cast
Tahmineh Normatova
Nadereh Abdelahyeva
Goibibi Ziadolahyeva
Araz M. Shirmohamadi
Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
