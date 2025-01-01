Khorshid, a blind child growing up in Tajikistan, is constantly distracted by music and sounds. This frequently causes him to be late to his job as an instrument tuner even though he runs the risk of being fired at a time when his family is in danger of being evicted from their house.
CountryIran (Islamic Republic of) / France / Tajikistan
Runtime1 hour 16 minutes
Production year1998
ProductionMakhmalbaf Productions, MK2 Productions
Also known as
Sokout, The Silence, El silencio, A csend világa, Cisza, De stilte, Die Stille, Hiljaisuus, Il silenzio, Le silence, Lyssnaren, O Silêncio, Silence, Stillheten, Sükut, Η σιωπή, Тишина, サイレンス（2000）