Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro

Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro

Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

It centers on a relatable situation that spirals into chaos, leading to a wild road trip to Rajasthan.
Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro - trailer
Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $6,682
Production Ambarsariye Productions
Also known as
Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro
Director
Gaurav Rana
Cast
Seerat Mast
Mahabir Bhullar
Sukhwinder Chahal
Iqbal Charik
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro - trailer
Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more