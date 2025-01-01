Menu
Maa Jaye

Maa Jaye
Synopsis

An emotional story of two brothers; the biography of Dr. Amarjit Singh, an Indian American immigrant who walked through The First Kashmir War as a child, forced from his home with his severely disabled brother and a family in fear for their lives.
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $72,526
Production 1212 Entertainment
Maa Jaye, Punjabi
Director
Navaniat Singh
Cast
Rehmat Rattan
Bridgett Riesterer-Haines
Dzhimmi Shergill
Manav Vij
Yograj Singh
9.7
Rate 12 votes
9.6 IMDb
