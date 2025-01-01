Menu
Delivery Run
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Delivery Run

Delivery Run 18+
Synopsis

A food delivery driver gets caught in a deadly chase in the icy Minnesota wilderness, pursued by a crazed snowplow driver for unknown reasons, facing life-threatening situations and forced to outsmart his relentless pursuer alone.
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Arctic Renegades
Director
Joey Palmroos
Cast
Alexander Arnold
Joey Palmroos
Jussi Lampi
Arthur Sylense
Liam James Collins
6.3
10 votes
6.5 IMDb
