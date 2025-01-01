Menu
I'm Not Stiller
1 poster
I'm Not Stiller

I'm Not Stiller

Stiller
Synopsis

1950. James White, an American traveller, is arrested at the Swiss border. The police take him into custody, convinced he is Anatol Stiller, a promising Swiss sculptor who vanished seven years earlier after being accused of serving communist ideology. Despite the mounting evidence against him, James White continues to assert that he is not the man they are looking for. As the investigation tightens around him, Stiller’s ex-wife is called by police to testify and untangle the truth from the lies. Is James White really the man he claims to be?
I'm Not Stiller - trailer in russian
I'm Not Stiller  trailer in russian
Country Germany / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2025
Production C-Films AG, Walker Worm Film
Also known as
Stiller, I'm Not Stiller
Director
Stephan Haupt
Cast
Paula Beer
Paula Beer
Stefan Kurt
Stefan Kurt
Marie Leuenberger
Marie Leuenberger
Albrecht Schuch
Albrecht Schuch
Max Simonischek
5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
I'm Not Stiller - trailer in russian
I'm Not Stiller Trailer in russian
