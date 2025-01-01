Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Tora! Tora! Tora!

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Tora! Tora! Tora! 18+
Synopsis

In the summer of 1941, the United States and Japan seem on the brink of war after constant embargos and failed diplomacy come to no end. "Tora! Tora! Tora!", named after the code words used by the lead Japanese pilot to indicate they had surprised the Americans, covers the days leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor, which plunged America into the Second World War.
Country Japan / USA
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 1970
Budget $25,000,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Elmo Williams, Richard Fleischer
Also known as
Tora! Tora! Tora!, Тора! Тора! Тора!, ¡Tora! ¡Tora! ¡Tora!, Die Schlacht, die die Welt in Brand setzte, Hücum Hücum Hücum, I epopoiia tou Pearl Harbor, Tập Kích Trân Châu Cảng, Tora ! Tora ! Tora !, Tora Tora Tora, Η εποποιία του Περλ Χάρμπορ, Τόρα! Τόρα! Τόρα! - Η επίθεση στο Περλ Χάρμπορ, トラ・トラ・トラ!, 偷襲珍珠港
Director
Richard Fleischer
Richard Fleischer
Kindzi Fukasaku
Kindzi Fukasaku
Cast
Martin Balsam
Martin Balsam
So Yamamura
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
Joseph Cotten
Joseph Cotten
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
