In the summer of 1941, the United States and Japan seem on the brink of war after constant embargos and failed diplomacy come to no end. "Tora! Tora! Tora!", named after the code words used by the lead Japanese pilot to indicate they had surprised the Americans, covers the days leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor, which plunged America into the Second World War.
CountryJapan / USA
Runtime2 hours 24 minutes
Production year1970
Budget$25,000,000
ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, Elmo Williams, Richard Fleischer
Also known as
Tora! Tora! Tora!, Тора! Тора! Тора!, ¡Tora! ¡Tora! ¡Tora!, Die Schlacht, die die Welt in Brand setzte, Hücum Hücum Hücum, I epopoiia tou Pearl Harbor, Tập Kích Trân Châu Cảng, Tora ! Tora ! Tora !, Tora Tora Tora, Η εποποιία του Περλ Χάρμπορ, Τόρα! Τόρα! Τόρα! - Η επίθεση στο Περλ Χάρμπορ, トラ・トラ・トラ!, 偷襲珍珠港