Kinoafisha
Films
It's in Our Power
It's in Our Power
Eto v nashikh silakh
18+
Animation
Short
Synopsis
An anti-war film about the ability of individuals to prevent war.
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1970
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Eto v nashikh silakh, It's in Our Power, We Can Do It, Это в наших силах
Director
Lev Atamanov
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
7.3
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
