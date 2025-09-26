Menu
Kygo: Back at the Bowl

Step inside one of the most iconic venues in the world for an unforgettable night of music, energy, and spectacle. Captured live from Kygo's sold-out Hollywood Bowl performance on his record-breaking world tour, Kygo: Back at the Bowl delivers a next-level concert experience—remixed, remastered, and reimagined for the big screen. Directed by Sam Wrench, this immersive concert film brings fans front row through cutting-edge SCREENX and 4DX formats, featuring surprise guest performances by Ryan Tedder, Ava Max, Zara Larsson, Calum Scott, and more. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Kygo for the first time, this is your all-access pass to the magic of a live show—like you've never seen or felt before.
Kygo: Back at the Bowl - trailer
Country South Korea / USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 26 September 2025
Release date
26 September 2025 Croatia
26 September 2025 Czechia
26 September 2025 Latvia N12
26 September 2025 Romania
Production CJ 4DPlex, EverWonder Studio, Next of Kin Content
Also known as
Kygo: Back at the Bowl, Kygo: Back at The Bowl En Cines
Director
Sam Wrench
Cast
Kygo
Justin Jesso
