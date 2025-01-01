Menu
Stranger

Fremmed: Det første opgør
Synopsis

When 19-year-old Aathi and her family, as the first farmers ever, arrive in what is now known as Denmark, her family is killed by a local tribe of hunter-gatherers. To survive, Aathi and her brother are forced to live with the tribe.
Country Denmark / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Motor, Mer Film, Proton Cinema
Also known as
Fremmed: Det første opgør, Stranger
Director
Mads Hedegaard
Cast
Angela Bundalovic
Angela Bundalovic
Danica Curcic
Danica Curcic
Mari Kiss
Sandor Funtek
Sandor Funtek
Péter Dániel Katona
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
