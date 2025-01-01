Amidst COVID lockdowns, India’s farmers rise up on an unprecedented scale against unjust new laws. Over half a million protesters—men and women from all generations, religions, classes and castes—gather and reinvent co-existence while winning a rare victory over the state.
CountryFrance / India / Norway
Runtime1 hour 42 minutes
Production year2024
ProductionLittle Big Story, Raintree Films, Piraya Film
Also known as
Farming the Revolution, Inde, les paysans sèment la révolution, Indias bondeopprør, Indiens wütende Bauern, Inqilab Di Kheti, Semer la révolution, 農民起革命