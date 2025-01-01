Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Farming the Revolution
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Farming the Revolution

Farming the Revolution

Farming the Revolution 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Amidst COVID lockdowns, India’s farmers rise up on an unprecedented scale against unjust new laws. Over half a million protesters—men and women from all generations, religions, classes and castes—gather and reinvent co-existence while winning a rare victory over the state.
Country France / India / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Little Big Story, Raintree Films, Piraya Film
Also known as
Farming the Revolution, Inde, les paysans sèment la révolution, Indias bondeopprør, Indiens wütende Bauern, Inqilab Di Kheti, Semer la révolution, 農民起革命
Director
Nishtha Jain
Akash Basumatari
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more