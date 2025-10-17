Menu
Poster of Dog of God
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Dog of God

Dog of God

Dieva suns
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Synopsis

In a 17th century Swedish Livonian village, constant rain and drunkenness prevail. When a stolen relic sparks witchcraft accusations, an 80-year-old self-proclaimed werewolf named the Dog of God arrives with a mysterious gift: The Devil’s Balls.
Country Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 October 2025
Release date
17 October 2025 Latvia N16
Budget €720,000
Production Tritone Studio, Lumiere Lab
Also known as
Dieva suns, Dog of God, Ogar Boga
Director
Lauris Abele
Raitis Abele
Cast
Armands Bergis
Kristians Karelins
Agate Krista
Einars Repse
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Stills
