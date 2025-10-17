Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Dog of God
Dog of God
Dieva suns
Animation
Comedy
Fantasy
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
In a 17th century Swedish Livonian village, constant rain and drunkenness prevail. When a stolen relic sparks witchcraft accusations, an 80-year-old self-proclaimed werewolf named the Dog of God arrives with a mysterious gift: The Devil’s Balls.
Country
Latvia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
17 October 2025
Release date
17 October 2025
Latvia
N16
Budget
€720,000
Production
Tritone Studio, Lumiere Lab
Also known as
Dieva suns, Dog of God, Ogar Boga
Director
Lauris Abele
Raitis Abele
Cast
Armands Bergis
Kristians Karelins
Agate Krista
Einars Repse
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
6.9
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Stills
